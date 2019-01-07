HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will have a new governor this week.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont is being sworn in as the state's 89th governor on Wednesday.
The event will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, Lamont's transition team said.
The team recommended that anyone planning to attend the ceremony RSVP ahead of time.
The new team vowed to tackle issues in the state.
Lamont said during his campaign that he did not want to raise the state income tax. He said he sees funding opportunities to repair roads and bridges by way of tolls on tractor trailers. He also supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.
"I told people the truth," Lamont said. "We didn't make a lot of big expensive promises. We said we have to fix our transportation system."
The swearing in ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the William A. O'Neill State Armory in Hartford.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
An inaugural parade will follow the ceremony. It runs from the armory past the capitol to the intersection of Trinity and Elm streets.
Both events are free.
An inaugural ball is also open to the public, but tickets must be purchased. They're available online here.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the inauguration. The events will be livestreamed on WFSB.com as well as the station's Facebook page.
