WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor discussed the future of the state's transportation infrastructure during a news conference in Waterbury.
Gov. Ned Lamont was be at the mixmaster construction area on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Lamont, transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti, Mayor Neil O'Leary, Rep. Geraldo Reyes and Rep. Ron Napoli spoke about the 50-year-old mixmaster.
They described the point where Interstate 84 and Route 8 come together as an elevated maze of intersecting, overlapping and diverging bridges.
They said it's used by more than 180,000 vehicles per day.
It's also a source of severe congestion and bottlenecking.
Lamont made transportation one of the focal points of his budget, which he presented last week.
He held a similar infrastructure news conference on Thursday in Hartford during which he said the I-84 viaduct in that area was in desperate need of repair.
He also said in its current state, the cost is high to maintain.
Lamont said that to get the state moving again, sacrifices would have to be made.
Some of those sacrifices may include tolls on all vehicles, an option he said he is considering.
More on the I-84 mixmaster rehab project can be found here.
