ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The summer tourism season has come to an end in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference to talk about two state programs that launched during the season.

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill.

The programs that launched over the summer included the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program, which provided free admission to more than 90 museums across the state, and the ParkConneCT program, which provided fare-free shuttles and enhanced transit services to certain state parks and beaches.

Children in CT allowed inside state museums for free this Summer (WFSB) - Your family's next to trip to a state museum could end up costing you less.

The initiatives were proposed by Lamont in the spring and went into effect in July.

Participating museums included the Connecticut Science Center, the Beardsley Zoo, the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Mystic Aquarium, and the Mystic Seaport Museum.

Free shuttle service to various state beaches, parks announced A free shuttle service is being offered to various state beaches and parks this summer.

Both programs ended on Sept. 6.