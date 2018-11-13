HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor-elect has only held the title for less than a week, but he said he's already getting to work.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont said he'll be in New Haven and Hartford on Tuesday to meet with both elected officials and business leaders.
It's part of a plan to spend the next two months working on how to create economic development.
In New Haven on Tuesday, Lamont said he and Lt. Gov.-elect Susan Bysiewicz will be meeting with the mayors of the state's big cities.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, Stamford Mayor David Martin, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary will be there.
Then in Hartford, Lamont said he'll meet with representatives from 10 of the state's largest for-profit employers, such as Cigna, United Technologies and Webster Bank.
Those companies collectively employ roughly 70,000 people in Connecticut.
