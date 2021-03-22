WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is aiming to drum up support for the state's agriculture and aquaculture industries.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the industries have an economic impact of $4 billion to the state's economy.
He hosted a news conference at 12:45 p.m. at Geremia Greenhouse in Wallingford.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture unveiled a new logo and branding for its "CT Grown" brand.
It said the new assets will be rolled out as part of a comprehensive marketing campaign over the next year, an integral element to DoAg’s initiative to promote all Connecticut-based products, from fruits and vegetables to seafood and wine, maple syrup and honey, dairy and fiber.
More information on the program can be found here.
