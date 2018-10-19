NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont released his tax returns on Friday afternoon.
Lamont opened the returns up to the media at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Both the state and federal returns were made available from the last five years.
His total earnings were close to $18 million.
Over the past five years, Lamont has paid more than $1.3 in state income taxes, and more than $3.4 million in federal.
The report also shows he has made a contribution of more than $2.46 million.
"You know exactly where our money is coming from. I have contributed to the campaign, 5,000 other people have contributed to the campaign. In Bob's case, you don't always know where comes from," Lamont said.
Some of the organizations he has donated to are International Women's Health Coalition, Bridgeport Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club of Hartford, and Central Connecticut State University Foundation.
Independent Oz Griebel released his last week. He made close to $400,000 in 2017.
He said voters should have this information when they're electing someone.
While some voters may care about the money, Griebel said the big advantage is getting the message out with ads.
"Money is important. Do we wish we had more money? Of course we do. Would we have done our turn in the barrel and buy more ads? Of course of we would," Griebel said.
Republican Bob Stefanowski has not yet released his, but says he'll be releasing them in the near future.
For more on the gubernatorial race, check out Thursday's debate here.
