(WFSB) - He hasn’t taken office yet, but Ned Lamont is already being urged to expand his vision for tolls.
This push is coming from his own hand-picked transition team.
Many voters are worried that this aggressive vison to toll more than just tractor trailers will be a reality sooner rather than later.
“We’re going to put a tax on just the big tractor trailer trucks coming in and out of the state,” said Ned Lamont in a Face the State interview.
This was the promise that was made to all of Connecticut on Face the State during the gubernatorial campaign.
“Doesn’t impact cars, doesn’t impact our drivers, but that’s what they’re doing in Rhode Island. For Connecticut, it would raise 250 million dollars a year,” Lamont said.
It was a promise Lamont hammered home throughout our broadcast in October.
“That’s a pledge. It’s not going to happen. I’m going to do tractor trailer trucks. No tolls for regular passenger cars,” said Lamont.
On Wednesday night, the topic of tolls is shifting away from that pledge.
Lamont’s hand-picked transition team unveiled a more aggressive plan than what we saw during the campaign.
The exact details of it will be released in January, but it could be similar to a previous study done by the state that showed tolling all vehicles on state highways would raise a billion dollars annually.
Channel 3 asked Lamont, point-blank, if he’d support this.
“That’s their recommendation, legislature will have some thoughts on this, but my thought is what I told people for six months. Let’s start with tractor trailer trucks, they can get that passed. That gives us the revenues we need to fix our roads and bridges,” said Lamont.
That answer has already raised eyebrows from republicans.
Senate Republican President Len Fasano says he’s trying to give Lamont the benefit of the doubt but says, “These ideas look like Dan Malloy 2.0 and then some. They include massive tax increases, massive increases in spending and massive new promises – at a time when our state cannot even uphold the promises we have already made to residents.”
Voters need to keep in mind that right now, these are just suggestions given to Lamont, but many we spoke with tonight are worried tolls on truckers could just be a gateway to a toll for all of us.
“If they put them in for trucks eventually it’ll get to us. They’ll just expand it,” said Ray Gillette, Vernon.
It’s still unclear which way this will go.
Lamont says he’ll review the reports from his transition committees, see which ones he’ll adopt and which he won’t, and go from there.
