HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont took part in a virtual webinar with the Connecticut Mirror and was interviewed by host John Dankosky.
Tonight, the governor warns December is expected to be a pretty tough month with COVID-19 infections in our state but at this point is not moving forward with any
shutdowns.
“I think we are going to watch carefully over the next ya know 2 plus weeks to see where the trend lines are,” Lamont said. “And that will be determinative.”
Governor Lamont tonight said the infection numbers and hospitalizations we see post-thanksgiving will be drivers in decision making.
Yesterday the governor met with doctors who are urging him to put a pause on indoor dining and gyms in order to prevent hospitals from reaching capacity, but the governor saying the data shows most infections are coming from elsewhere.
“It’s not necessarily even in that restaurant or that gym,” Lamont said Wednesday. “More likely that informal social gathering where a couple of friends come in and they know somebody else and you let your guard down. I think that’s where we are finding the greatest risk.”
The governor also gave a preview of his press briefing tomorrow about who will be first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in our state.
Connecticut is set to receive 20-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine on December 14th and another 20 thousand of the Moderna vaccine the following week. He says there is no question who should get it first.
“We are going to make this at our press briefing tomorrow that healthcare professionals, doctors and nurses, frontline we’ve got to have you on the battlefield,” Lamont said. “Secondly elderly, frail elderly, and those in nursing homes.”
The governor says that as more and more doses become available in our state, he is hopeful that there will be general opportunity for people to be vaccinated this spring
