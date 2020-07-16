HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s infection rate continues to hover around one percent, which is still one of the best in the nation.
On Thursday, the state released which age group has the most coronavirus cases in the state.
Governor Ned Lamont said residents between ages 20 and 29 have the most infections. It’s then followed by those ages 30 to 39.
All of this data is from last week, so any effects from July 4 is included.
The most vulnerable ages, those in their 70s and 80s, remain low and that could be because increased vigilance. This is the demographic that should stay home, and it appears they are.
The state’s hospitalizations remain low, which indicates the younger population isn’t seeing the devastating effects of the virus.
But Lamont warns the spikes among the young adults is starting to be a concern.
“I know how frustrating it’s been. It’s July, I know you haven’t seen your friends in some time, you’re making up for lost time, but when you look at the numbers in Connecticut and you look at what’s going on around the country, especially in those southern states, that can be a canary in the coal mine, so please, please be very careful,” Lamont said.
