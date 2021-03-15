(WFSB) - The decision to accelerate the state's vaccination timeline is certainly a huge change, especially for those under the age of 45.
For the people who do want to get the vaccine, this is exciting news.
They took this news to mean shipments will become bigger, allowing them to get their shots sooner and that, they hope, means things can return to normal sooner.
Eyewitness News talked with some people who won’t be taking the shot, at least not at first.
Some people say they still want more information.
Some, especially younger people, just don’t think they need to take the vaccine, because they don’t consider themselves to be at risk, this despite experts saying everyone should get vaccinated, and some people just say they won’t take it at all.
"I guess it’s a relief, because I haven't really heard much about it, like for my age group," South Windsor resident Casandra Kadish tells us.
"Personally, I don’t think it would affect me too hard, so I don’t think I need it," Ellington resident Jack Campise stated.
"A lot of other things that they could have made vaccines for. This came out quick," Vernon resident Kyle Perzanowski said.
