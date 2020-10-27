OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- With the fall season upon us, the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting chiller, and for restaurant owners during COVID-19, the weather has become a huge concern.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining areas is set to expire on Nov. 12.
When asked if he would extend that deadline, he said Tuesday “I think we should look at that. I just think outdoors is so much safer than indoors. I see what people are doing with tents and heaters, even though it's getting chilly out, ways that we can accommodate that, so I think we should look at that.”
Later in the day, Lamont’s office sent a statement on the matter saying “Nearly all of the governor's executive orders related to COVID currently have an expiration date in November. It is our anticipation that in November, the governor will issue a new executive order that renews those previously enacted orders and sets a new expiration date.”
In Old Saybrook, the owner of La Marea said the outdoor tents they have put up will need to come down in a few weeks if the order expires, but they say outdoor dining is helping them stay afloat.
“We really had to revamp everything,” said La Marea owner Juliana Pisanzio.
She has spent tens of thousands of dollars for her business during the pandemic. Those expenses include two outdoor tents with a heating system.
“Do I invest more money and have a risk of not opening next year? It's very stressful,” she said.
One of her concerns are the outdoor tents as she may need to break them down sooner than she wants to.
Outdoor dining has been a big part of their business. While they can only hold about 40 people inside, they can hold 60 outdoors.
“Our demo customer range is anywhere from 30-70 years old, a lot of families and they all said we still aren't at that point where we want to eat indoors,” Pisanzio said.
That’s why outdoor dining is so important.
Pisanzio said she would keep the tents up through the winter if she could.
“We want to stay, we want to survive and be safe. That's the main thing,” Pisanzio said.
