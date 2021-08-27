HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor's plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan to help Connecticut schools was approved by the U.S. Department of Education.
Gov. Ned Lamont said $110 million of the state's share of the plan will go towards helping elementary and secondary schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I applaud the many teachers and educational staff who have been working throughout this pandemic to engage our students and keep them actively involved throughout this difficult time,” Lamont said. “Our administration will continue working with school districts to ensure that we can maintain these efforts and every student has access to the educational opportunities they deserve. I appreciate President Biden for approving this funding, and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for their advocacy to ensure that our schools have access to these critical resources.”
The approved plan outlines an investment in a variety of evidence-based initiatives designed for a transformative and equitable recovery, according to Lamont. Initiatives include a statewide K-8 model curricula, extended access to online/digital platforms that accelerate learning and provide credit recovery, expanded access to high-quality, innovative summer enrichment and afterschool programs, additional supports for students with disabilities and English learners, college and career advising resources for high needs high school students, comprehensive supports for youth in the criminal justice system, and subgrants to local education agencies to facilitate high-dosage tutoring.
The plan also makes a significant investment in educator support, recruitment, and retention to ensure all educators have the supports – professional and personal – necessary to guide our students in the years following COVID-19.
District plans for those funds were due to the state by August 16 and are currently being reviewed.
