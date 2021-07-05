WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- The eviction moratorium has ended in Connecticut.

The measure helped many families, but it also devastated hundreds of landlords who had filed eviction paperwork long before the pandemic.

Channel 3 met a family in Westbrook last year, who says they will likely never recover what they lost.

The Dunn family can now enjoy their beautiful home on the water again. It’s much more relaxing there now than it was last summer when they were in the midst of a crisis.

“It's gut-wrenching to come here because the emotion it takes on my wife is devastating,” said Jeffrey Dunn.

He explained that back in January of 2020, weeks before the pandemic, his tenants Robert and Faith Maura, who were staying in another home Dunn owned just a few steps away, told him they simply would not be paying any rent going forward and they had no plans to leave anytime soon.

“I don't know how anybody could be like this. I’ve never met people that could do something like this,” Dunn said.

After their story aired on Channel 3, the community rallied around the Dunn family.

“I think everybody in the state saw it because every time I walked down the street here, everybody said ‘hey, I saw you on TV’,” Dunn explained.

The support was nice, but didn’t solve the problem. The Dunns were in for a long fight because the Mauras had done this before. Court records show that in 2019 alone the family had been evicted from two other Westbrook homes after their landlords said they just stopped paying rent.

They got the boot from the first house in February of 2019, and by April, a second landlord took them to court/ They were evicted from that house by October, and a short time later they settled into Dunn’s home, stopped paying rent after a couple of months and rubbed Jeffrey’s nose in it.

“He’s told me outright that because he's done this so many times before, he says ‘I’m staying here until the sheriff comes to take me out,’ because he knows that he can stay there that long. The laws protect them,” Dunn said.

Sadly, it was true, in large part because of the coronavirus. The eviction moratorium just expired at the end of the month for COVID cases, and even landlords who filed eviction paperwork before the pandemic didn’t fare much better.

The Mauras didn’t get the boot until February.

“It was somewhere around $60,000 between the winter and summer rental that was lost. Over 14 months,” Dunn said.

He adds that he blames himself for making what turned out to be an expensive mistake. He rented to the Mauras without doing a background check, an error in judgement his family will never make again.

Now he warns other landlords to go above and beyond to protect themselves.

“What I would have done is I would have insisted on three references, previous landlord references, credit check, background check, all of which we are doing now,” he said.

Dunn adds that the state is falling short too.

Even in normal times, the eviction process can take nearly a year even with people like the Mauras who go through it again and again.

“Something needs to be implemented to protect landlords from people like this. The repeat offenders,” he said.

He added that he’s glad that at least now his neighbors are watching him featured in a story with a happier ending.

Channel 3 tried to contact the Mauras for comment, but were unable to reach them in their new home.