HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A landlord from New York accused of operating a group of section 8 housing apartments in Hartford in terrible conditions is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
Protestors are expected to give Martin Rothman a piece of their minds.
They said he kept the Barbour Gardens buildings in inhumane conditions, including rodent infestations, mold problems, no fire alarm system and other issues.
When Channel 3 first looked into the story, one tenant said it would "rain in their bathtub" whenever someone in the unit above took a shower.
The tenants said they complained to Rothman for years but received little or no help.
After rallies and protests, the Department of Housing and Urban Development terminated its contract with Barbour Gardens and residents received vouchers to move out.
At the time, Hartford's fire marshal called the conditions "concerning."
“I don’t care whether it's a one-family, a two-family or multi-family or whether it's commercial, we just care that the residents, the owners of the City of Hartford are safe and protected,” said Ewan Sheriff, Fire Prevention Chief, Hartford.
Protestors said they plan to arrive at court around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Rothman is scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m.
Court officials said he faces up to 8 years in prison and thousands of dollars worth of fines.
