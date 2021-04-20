NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The layers of loss in the COVID-19 pandemic are deep and far-reaching, and it’s quite evident in the rental home industry.
Tenants are still protected, due to a an eviction mortarium that was recently extended.
However, landlords continue to express how they are the ones truly suffering staggering losses.
Therefore, Channel 3 went to New Haven and West Haven recently with a property manager, to witness the struggle up close.
On Beer Street in New Haven, property manager David Candelora said there is one tenant in particular who has not paid rent since March, when the pandemic began.
Channel 3 knocked on her door, but she didn’t answer.
“She was not shy about talking to us about why she wasn't paying the rent,” Candelora said. “It's just trying to give a rational answer to owners who are struggling now.”
Even in an eviction moratorium, tenants still need to pay rent, whatever amount they can. They just can’t be kicked out if they don’t.
Some renters are flat refusing to pay, despite their obligations.
Landlords in the state with multiple units, on average, say each rental unit is in arrears over $10,000 and higher.
“All of the available data indicates this is a cascading crisis,” said retired Superior Court Judge Robert Holzberg said.
He added that programs are there to help tenants, that in turn helps landlords.
“I often use the comment tenants are one check away from homelessness, and the landlords are one check away from bankruptcy or foreclosure, and that's certainly the case today,” Holzberg said.
He added that programs like UniteCT helps renters impacted by the pandemic. The program gives as much as $10,000 in rental assistance, but tenants have to apply.
Candelora said therein, for many landlords, lies the problem.
“The programs are there. The tenants aren't doing them, and they are taking advantage of the moratorium. There's no other way around it,” Candelora said.
He added that the fallout is putting the burden on landlords.
“Those bills are still due. We're not going to be able to sue them and recover any kind of money. There's nothing there,” Candelora said.
When it comes to rental properties in ruins, Candelora said it’s happening everywhere.
In West Haven, he showcased one to Channel 3.
“You can see all the trash. They come over here and play dice,” he shared. “She's destroying the house and now other neighbors have to live with it.”
The tenant has been paying rent.
He wants to evict them, but with the moratorium in place, he can't.
It’s one massive hurdle creating even more frustration for landlords.
A housing crisis, where both sides seemed to be suffering.
When the moratorium is lifted, renters are expected to pay rent back, but some landlords fear they will never see that money.
