MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Rental properties are being left in ruins after tenants refuse to pay rent, and then trash the place.
Right now, tenants are covered under the federal eviction moratorium that postponed evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That order was just extended by Gov. Ned Lamont.
Now, landlords continue to say something needs to be done for those who are taking advantage of the system.
Landlord Katie Sansevero reached out to Eyewitness News after a story aired earlier this week about a trashed rental property in Bristol.
She said the same thing happened to her property in Middletown.
“They basically trashed and abandoned the apartment,” Sansevero said.
Photos show her tenants left their belongings and trash behind, scattered all over the floor and on countertops.
“The state they left it in was inhabitable,” Sansevero said.
She said water was left running in the bathtub, causing water damage, and if that’s not bad enough, two dogs were locked in cages and left abandoned in the apartment. She added that feces were left everywhere.
Her tenants were behind at least six months on rent.
“Typically we would have evicted them for the breaking of their lease, but once they found out we couldn't evict them, they stopped paying their rent,” Sansevero said.
In Bristol, Eyewitness News first uncovered a house of horrors on Tuesday, where profanity was spray painted on the walls, and rice mixed with paint was splattered all over.
According to landlord David Haberfeld, it was done by a tenant who had been living for free for 14 months.
Haberfeld is one of the dozens of landlords who is suing the state.
This week, Lamont extended the eviction moratorium for the duration of the health emergency.
“He hasn't separated people who are victims of the virus and people who should go through a normal eviction. They're all together and they all can't be evicted,” Haberfeld said.
In Middletown, it was ultimately the health department that was able to condemn the apartment and get the tenants kicked out.
For Sansevero, another tenant received six months of state rental assistance, money was deposited right to the landlord’s account.
Landlords say something needs to be done for those who use it to the extreme.
There are only a few options for landlords under the federal eviction moratorium.
First, get a lawyer.
You might be able to evict if there's a criminal act, if the apartment is deemed not livable, or landlords can move back into their apartment because they own it.
Getting commercial insurance is also an option.
