EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Landlords are still struggling a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
They used to have the power to evict, but in many cases, an executive order removed that tool.
The coronavirus pandemic has protected tenants to the point where they essentially didn’t need to pay rent, but now that things are opening up, there are some consequences.
“As you can see, there was a rodent that just came out of the dog food bag,” said Michael Sullivan.
Michael Sullivan owns a home on South Prospect Street in East Hartford. He says his tenant stopped paying in November of 2019, so he started the eviction process, but then the pandemic hit.
Courts closed in March and via an executive order, tenants were essentially protected from eviction, with a few exceptions.
“If you’re not current with your rent up to and including the month of February 2020, then you can file your paperwork for eviction, which I did,” Sullivan said.
Eric Parker is Channel 3’s legal expert.
“Even if you had the grounds, criminal activity, severe nuisance, damaging the premises, the housing courts weren’t really operating,” Parker explained.
With the executive order, people can stay in their homes, knowing the rent will come due in full and Sullivan says many of his struggling tenants have paid a portion, if not the full thing, but not all.
“He’d sit there saying, “I’ll stay as long as I want because I’m protected,’” Sullivan said.
The state offers landlord and tenants protection, but Sullivan says it’s contingent on the tenant cooperating and his didn’t.
“The rental assistance is to help him, so if he falls behind, he can fill out the paperwork and what would happen is that the state would pay up to $4,000 going forward in rent to assist and get through that struggle,” Sullivan said.
Housing courts reopening in the fall and Sullivan says the tenant delayed the eviction, claiming to have medical issues.
“He has a stockpile of dialysis. He’s got over 60 cases all through the house that he’s never touched, but used it in housing court saying, ‘I’m very sick,’” Sullivan said.
On Monday, Sullivan’s case was heard, and his tenant was out, but Sullivan says he left a mess behind, along with a dog.
While this is not an ordinary case, legal experts predict when the courts go back in person, the evictions are going to come in like a tidal wave.
“Landlords are either going to have to cut forbearance deals, give a break to some of these tenants so they don’t have to pay as much as they should have, or they’re going to be able to evict them, because the bottom line is that rent was not excused. It was paused,” Parker said.
Housing court remains virtual and many pre-pandemic cases are being heard, so there’s still a lot of catching up to do.
Sullivan says animal control will be at the house on Wednesday to investigate the living condition of a dog that was found inside the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.