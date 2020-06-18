VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Landlords are prohibited from issuing eviction notices until Aug. 1, but some landlords say they have tenants who haven’t paid since before COVID-19 hit, and they’re drowning in their own bills.
Many are now looking for some relief from the state, with some saying they need the courts top reopen because the backlog is impacting their wallets, and their way of life.
“We had invested in this property to help pay for college. I have two kids that are getting ready to go to school, now I’m in the negative significantly because of it,” said Vernon landlord Jason Lipman.
He owns a two-family home in Vernon and said one of his tenants has not paid rent since November.
He said they started the eviction process in late February uncontested, but got stalled because of the pandemic. He added that his tenant refuses to talk to him about any payments.
“You have a tenant that moved in and basically paid two months’ rent out of 12 as we get into August,” Lipman said.
Many landlords across the state are in the same situation.
Another example is a woman, who wished to remain anonymous, owns and lives in a three-family home in Bristol. She said one of her tenants hasn’t paid rent since October and has threatened and intimidated others in the building.
“I’m not even comfortable in my own property, how is that fair? How is that fair? I can’t even go down to the basement,” she said.
A representative from the Dept. of Housing said they are working on a program that will provide rent relief for landlords that qualify.
The Judicial Branch and the governor’s office said they are also working to get answers.
Meanwhile, the President of the Connecticut Coalition of Property Owners John Souza said their bills are piling up.
“They have to pay the taxes, the mortgage, the insurance, the maintenance. Everything that makes your place a decent place to live,” Souza said.
Earlier this week, a group of rental property managers across the state filed a lawsuit against Gov. Lamont for the eviction moratorium.
