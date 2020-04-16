HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An executive order signed by Gov. Ned Lamont aimed at helping renters has some landlords up in arms.
Landlords said many tenants think they're getting free rent until July, but that's not the case.
A new order signed by the governor this week says renters can't be evicted before July 1.
When it comes to April’s rent, there is a 60-day grace period.
As for May's rent, tenants can get another 60 days.
However, tenants must make a request to their landlord explaining their situation on how they have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
“There was a group we were leaving out, they are just as likely to lose their source of income so we worked closely to give people a 90 day break and give people a breath until we get economy get going,” Gov. Lamont said recently.
While renters impacted by the coronavirus can get a delay on their rent payments, landlords say they’re now stuck with the bill.
Landlord Rick Bush owns 38 units, and manages more than 150 in Hartford County. He said he’s been getting a lot of calls from tenants about the governor’s executive order.
“I have had calls from tenants from properties I manage that said, hey I heard I don't have to pay rent until July,” Bush explained.
He said a good amount of his renters are already behind on payments for March and now April.
“Landlords deal with this every month. We accept this as the cost of doing business, but when the governor says a 90 day grace period, all landlords hear is, I’m not getting paid for 90 days and not getting that money back,” Bush said.
He sent a letter to the governor’s office opposing the decision, saying landlords are now stuck with the bill instead, as mortgages and other bills are due monthly.
“You're paying property taxes, you're paying insurance bills and the principal and interest on the mortgage, repairs and maintenance that still have to be done,” Bush said.
Even with this order in place, that rent money needs to be paid to the landlord.
However, Bush thinks most landlords won't get what's owned to them.
“There's no way these delinquent tenants will have enough income to make up for 2, 3, 6 months of missed rent. It's not going to happen. And landlords are going to bear the brunt of that,” he said.
Bush also says as for eviction process, this will backlog the courts, delaying this process even more, and landlords will be waiting even longer to get their money.
