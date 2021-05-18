(WFSB) – While the state reopens on Wednesday, one thing won’t be changing.
The eviction moratorium will continue for at least another month.
Most landlords are losing money even with the aid that was created with them in mind.
Michael Sullivan successfully evicted a tenant in March who left his East Hartford home in shambles and filth.
On the eve of the state’s reopening, he says not much will be changing for him or other landlords.
Governor Ned Lamont has extended the eviction moratorium for another month.
“Why they keep extending it is beyond me. They’re basically telling tenants just stop paying rent,” Sullivan said.
The state has offered rental assistance, where they pay landlords who have tenants impacted by the pandemic.
Sullivan has been working with one for more than a year, but it’s come to a point where he says the money has run dry because he says the state only pays up to $10,000 per tenant. So now, more than a year into this, every month that goes by is just another month where it’s a straight loss.
“I can’t put her out in the street. She is literally trying to make ends meet. Someone like that, you work with them,” Sullivan said.
Then there are others who seem to have taken advantage of the moratorium.
Sullivan says he had a tenant who owed $20,000 in back rent and refused to pay and refused to even file the rental assistance paperwork.
“I filed it on his behalf, and I tried to work with the state to see if they’d pick up anything,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan says the state didn’t pay out because that tenant was ultimately evicted. Housing court is only hearing eviction cases that were filed pre-pandemic.
“Others that are just deciding I’m going to drive around in a fancy car and do everything else and not pay my rent because the governor says don’t worry about it, that’s the one you want to go after,” Sullivan said.
But, he can’t. Sullivan says he’d like to see the eviction moratorium dropped along with the rest of the restrictions on Wednesday because he’d like to resolve things with tenants.
“You’re going to bite the bullet and say if a tenant owes me $10,000, I’m better off cutting it down and give me a bulk amount of $6,000 and we’ll call it even,” Sullivan said.
Lamont ahs long said the moratorium will end when the public health emergency does, so there’s no definitive timeframe.
The wealthy slumlords are going to ride out this government interference and be the only ones offering apartments while the decent, middle-and-lower-middle-class landlords just trying to help make the mortgage payment are going bankrupt. Within a year, apartments will be hard to find in Connecticut, and good apartments with reasonable folk in charge of them will be even rarer.
