LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -There will be rain and some snow on Friday with Litchfield County seeing most of the snow.
Landscapers say they were getting ready for spring, but they’re always prepared to pull out their plows.
“It’s unreal how it goes from 50 [degrees] today to snow tomorrow,” said Gregory Pearson, Greg’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal.
Gregory Pearson is in the middle of his spring season and getting ready for the summer.
“Now, we’re going around and doing the patching of the lawns, checking mulch beds, getting ready to plant flowers,” Pearson said.
Greg’s Lawn Care and Snow Removal serves Litchfield County, which will be getting anywhere from two to six inches of snow on Friday.
Pearson says he’s already put away his winter equipment, but he may have to put the plow back on Friday.
“It’s New England, so anything can happen,” Pearson said.
All over Litchfield County, signs of late spring are popping up. Flowers are sprouting at White Flower Farm and lawns are manicured and ready for summer’s arrival.
“We’re putting in laws. We have to put them in now. Fixing people’s yards,” said Ashley LaPierre, Big Bear Lawn Care.
Ashley LaPierre says he’s always ready for another round of snow.
“The winter stuff is off, but we can easily put it back on. I have one truck with a salter on it just in case of this,” LaPierre said.
He says his team with Big Bear Lawn Care will treat the roads once it starts snowing. He’s hoping this will be the last time this season.
“It gets old after a while. It’s like, okay, that’s enough with the snow, let’s switch gears,” LaPierre said.
