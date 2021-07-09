WEST HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB)- The train service in West Haven is closed due to a landslide.
One track was covered by the landslide
According to Joe Soto, West Haven Emergency Manager, Metro North was informed of the slide at 10:10 a.m.
There is no estimate for when the track will be cleared, the scene is active at this time.
