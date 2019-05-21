GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- One lane of Durham Road in Guilford will be closed through Wednesday while crews repair a utility pole following a crash.
A car hit a utility pole on Durham Road Tuesday evening, between Prospect Hill Road and Stepstone Hill Road.
The road was closed for several hours, but around 10 p.m. police said one lane of traffic had opened.
Only one lane of traffic will remain open overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday, police said, near the intersection of Flat Meadow Road.
Repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday evening.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.