WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Delays are building along both sides of I-95 following a gas line break.
It happened in the area of Exit 42 in West Haven sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Lanes on both sides of I-95 are closed while crews work to mend the gas line.
Expect delays in the area.
