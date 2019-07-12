MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – One lane of Interstate-691 eastbound has reopened following a tractor-trailer fire on Friday afternoon.
The highway is impacted between exits 5 and 7
It is unknown if there are any injuries from the fire.
The fire was reported just before 1 p.m.
