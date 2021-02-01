NORTH BRANFORD (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the East Shore District Health Department are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak which was the result of a large family gathering in the Town of North Branford.
This outbreak also included persons identified with the COVID-19 variant strain B117, that was first isolated in the United Kingdom.
This outbreak is also linked to the North Branford High School Hockey team being quarantined. The East Shore District Health Department and North Branford School Officials are closely monitoring the contacts in quarantine.
“While positive cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing since the large increase after the holidays, we need to remind our residents to stay vigilant, especially in light of the COVID-19 variant that is now present in Connecticut.” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of Public Health for the East Shore District Health Department.
Heath officials said this should also serve as a reminder to reconsider plans for social gatherings such as the Super Bowl and next month’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day events.
