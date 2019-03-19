MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire has destroyed the construction project at Silver Sands Beach in Milford on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Several 911 calls reported a "large fire" in the area of East Broadway and Silver Sands State Park, according to Milford Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.
Upon arrival, Fabrizi said firefighters located three buildings on fire including two fully-involved.
Firefighters used a "defensive attack".
Officials determined the buildings housed a concession stand/dining area, public restrooms, and an office. This was part of a $10 million renovation project. The project was expected to be completed for the Memorial Day Weekend.
There were no reported injuries.
The fire was knocked down in two hours, Fabrizi said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters from Stratford and West Haven fire departments provided mutual aid for Milford.
We have a crew on scene providing updates as they become available.
