Silver Sands Fire

A large fire was reported at Silver Sands Beach in Milford 

 George Kenyon

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire was reported at Silver Sands Beach in Milford Tuesday evening.

Crews are working to battle the structure fire. 

There is no word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.