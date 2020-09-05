NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A large amount of motorcyclists gathered for a meet in New Haven on Saturday.
Mayor Justin Elicker said hundreds or possibly thousands of motorcyclists gathered for the event that was posted on social media.
Elicker said the event was unauthorized and unpermitted.
The police department increased the number officers in preparation of the event.
Elicker said parts of Forbes Avenue were shut down as the motorcyclists gathered.
"If you are attending one of these events, go home. Our police resources have more important issues to address. And to residents in the city, thank you for your cooperation and patience," said Elicker in a statement Saturday.
