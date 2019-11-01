MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – The majority of the town of Marlborough remains in the dark after a Halloween night storm.
Officials said the town could be without power for days.
On Main Street, the heart of Marlborough, stop signs are guiding drivers instead of stoplights.
Nearly ever turn in Marlborough is met with some sign of Thursday night’s storm. There are trees down on South Main Street, wires down on road, and power crews working on Jonas Hollow.
Town officials say the damage was unusually high, but they say the culprit is gypsy moths and emerald ash borers.
The insects have eaten their ways through the tree-lined town, making the trees brittle so they couldn’t stand the same types of winds.
Town officials say roughly 80 percent of residents are in the dark, and while Eversource is working around the clock, residents are being told that some areas could be without power for the weekend.
“There’s not much we can do. They don’t issue me a chainsaw or the ability to fix powerlines and no one here has that, so we’re really dependent on Eversource. We’re working with them as closely as we can, and they’ve been responsive. I understand the fact that when Eversource has an option between restoring 10,000 people or restoring 40 people, they have to do the 10,000 people first, so we’re not first on the list,” said Amy Travera, Marlborough First Selectwoman.
Channel 3 spoke to Eversource and they said the multi-day outages are based on the severity of the damage in each town.
