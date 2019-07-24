NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A large police presence in North Branford has been cleared by police.
North Branford police posted on Facebook saying the police presence is behind a commercial building on Branford Road.
The investigation is an isolated incident and the public should not be concerned, according to police.
Just before 3 p.m., police sent out an update saying the scene had cleared, but did not provide additional information.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.