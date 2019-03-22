WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are actively canvassing a parking lot on Boston Post Road in West Haven.
Eyewitness News reporter Rachel Yonkunas said there are at least six police cruisers and a mobile command center outside Lotus Lounge night club.
A portion of the parking lot is cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Police had no details to release.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.