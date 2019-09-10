WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A large police investigation is underway at a hotel in Windsor Locks.
Windsor Locks police confirmed police are on the scene of the Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike.
Police have been at the hotel since 1:30 p.m.
No details were released about the investigation.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(2) comments
Large police presence at Candlewood Suites on Ella Grass Turnpike, Windsor Locks, CT.
State Police Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances, multiple police cars, and state forensic van present.
Swat team in armored vehicle , multi Ambulances and state forensic van present.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.