HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Safety continues to be a concern among state and municipal leaders as Connecticut pushes ahead toward a partial reopening date of May 20.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that the state received its single largest shipment of personal protective equipment in the fight to combat COVID-19. The equipment, which came from suppliers in China, has been delivered over the last couple of days to the state’s commodities warehouse.
It includes:
- 6 million surgical masks
- 500,000 protective masks
- 100,000 surgical gowns
- 100,000 temporal thermometers
The equipment is in the process of being sorted and will be delivered in the coming days to front line workers, including first responders, hospital staff, long-term care facility staff, direct care providers, and other people on the front lines.
“[Tuesday] marks another important step as we continue to battle the novel coronavirus,” Lamont said. “I want to personally thank the Chinese people for their continued support during this public health crisis. I would especially like to thank the China Construction Bank for helping facilitate this shipment and for their generous donation. Further cooperation and collaboration between the United States and China is very important as we navigate this global pandemic.”
The state’s supply of PPE has been managed by several state agencies, Lamont said. Its distribution has been handled by the Connecticut National Guard.
As of May 11, the state delivered a total of 15,186,349 pieces of PPE to front line workers, including:
- 5,852,086 surgical masks
- 956,211 KN95 masks
- 326,656 N95 masks
- 448,435 face shields
- 40,587 surgical gowns
- 51,248 Tyvek coveralls
- 7,511,126 non-sterile gloves
For information on how to partner with the state on the procurement of PPE, click here.
In the meantime, Lamont said the state remains on track to partially reopen businesses on May 20.
RELATED: State releases guidelines for businesses to reopen
Businesses such as stand alone stores, barbershops and restaurants will be able to open in some form.
Those small businesses will be among those that receive the PPE for their workforce.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said he's excited that business owners and their employees will be able to earn a living again. However, he acknowledged that it won't be easy with so many uncertainties still ahead.
“This is our season," Passero said. "This is what we were getting ready for and the future is just so unknown.”
State and local leaders also stressed that people with pre-existing health conditions wait a little longer before returning to work.
