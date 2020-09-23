NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - After 27 years, Laser Quest in Newington is powering down for good.
The laser tag location on the Berlin Turnpike announced last week that it would not reopen.
"As much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of Laser Quest North America next to impossible," the franchise posted to its website and social media accounts. "As we bid farewell, we at Laser Quest want to thank each and everyone of you for your support throughout the years."
Laser Quest closed back in March as the pandemic surged through the northwest.
The business had been ready to reopen back in June as it monitored the situation.
However, being an indoor business with social distancing difficulties, it was not meant to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.