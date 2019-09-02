WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – The last Kmart store in Connecticut is set to close at the end of the year.
The Watertown store will close by mid-December.
Sears and Kmart Public Relations Director Larry Costello released a statement saying,
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Watertown, Connecticut. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December.”
Customers can still shop online at Kmart.com for any items.
