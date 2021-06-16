HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A recreational marijuana bill took a major step toward becoming law, but the governor threatened to veto it over an eleventh-hour amendment.

Some lawmakers said they are concerned and feel the bill is on thin ice, losing support, and all about money.

The House speaker and majority leader planned a news conference for 1 p.m. Stream it here or below:

However, Gov. Ned Lamont remains optimistic that they'll get a version of the bill passed. He answered questions about the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Senate passed a really good marijuana bill a week ago. The bill had been carefully negotiated over a period of time. We were going to have a very safe product for cannabis use for adults only," Lamont said. "There were a couple of curveballs that came in late last night. And I think you're going to see the House go back and pass what was originally the agreed upon bill, and I think we're going to get something passed within a week."

The bill passed through the state Senate on Tuesday and shifted to the state House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Senate votes to approve recreational marijuana, Gov. Lamont promises to veto bill State lawmakers will kick off a special session at the state capitol Tuesday morning to hash out the details on two critically important topics: The budget and recreational marijuana.

That was expected. The surprise was the last second amendment could doom the entire proposal.

Lamont threatened a veto. His chief of staff said it didn’t meet the goals of what was laid out in negotiations for equity. Equity would give people in distressed communities, communities hard hit by crime and drugs, opportunities to get licenses to grow and sell.

"What happened late [Tuesday] night, an amendment came in that changed the terms of equity that I think a lot of people find uncomfortable," Lamont said.

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said the new amendment opens the “floodgates for tens of thousands of previously ineligible applicants to enter the adult-use cannabis industry.”

The amendment, which was proposed by Sen. Gary Winfield, allows an individual, their parents or a child with a prior conviction for marijuana to get an equity license to grow and sell legal weed. Lamont felt that would give wealthy people the same opportunities as people from distressed communities. He said that's not what was intended.

“What’s becoming more and more abundantly clear is that this whole bill is about the money,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Republican minority leader.

Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat and the Senate president, said he did not believe it was enough to kill the bill.

Now, Democrats could still try to avoid the governor’s veto by tweaking the bill in the House on Wednesday.

That would require sending the legislation back to the Senate for a third vote.

Democrats were supposed to hold a news conference on Wednesday morning. Instead, they've been caucusing.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.