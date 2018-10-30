NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - If you forgot to order your child’s Halloween costume or haven’t had the chance to head to the store, there’s some last-minute ideas to keep your kids smiling.
Super hero costumes, fairy tale costume, even spooky costumes.
There's still a variety inside Spooky Town Halloween Superstore in Newington.
Over the weekend, it was packed with families.
While it is the day before Halloween so yes, a lot of costumes have sold out.
But some costumes, you can make it at home with what you have, or a quick trip to a craft store.
We searched online and found some other simple costumes.
Like a fluffy white cloud! Dressing in all white, with some pillow stuffing you can buy at the craft store or you might even have some at home if you're into crafting.
Another idea is a fidget spinner. You can create that by using a onesie with a little covered cardboard.
Or for older kids, dress in one color.
An emoji is another idea. You can make it yourself with some paint and poster board.
You might have to put some creativity into it.
Channel 3 reporter Eva Zymaris was Minnie Mouse when she was 3-years-old.
She wore a black turtleneck and a red skirt she had, add in a little black face paint for a nose, used her mom's red lipstick and blush, and had the headband at home.
After all, sometimes the best costumes are the ones you make right at home.
