HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A last-minute operation by Hartford police led to the seizure of eight vehicles on over the weekend.
Police said the operation happened Saturday.
Three quads, three dirt bikes and two motorcycles were seized or towed.
Police said they also charged nine people with various offenses.
Most of the suspects were from New Haven or Massachusetts.
The vehicles' transport trailers and flatbeds were also towed.
"ATVs and dirt bikes are unlawful on city streets and in parks," police sought to remind riders.
