VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The White House responded to the changes in Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which is now based on age.
It said it stood behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prioritize certain groups.
As a result of Gov. Ned Lamont’s new plan, there’s a push to get people ages 65 and up vaccinated as soon as possible.
A clinic to do that is set to happen at the St. Bernard Church in Vernon on Thursday.
Officials in Vernon said if you are 65 and older and want the shot, don’t wait to get an appointment.
The reason is because the new group, 55 and up, is eligible starting Monday. They warn that appointments may be harder to come by once eligibility is opened to more people.
The clinic at St. Bernard Church is from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. It’s a follow-up from a vaccine clinic they held there last month.
“If you are age 65 plus and you are hesitant about getting the vaccine but you’re thinking now you want it, you need to book now because you’re going to be in a competition with a much larger pool and as you all have said over and over and over again, every time a new group is allowed in, 211, they all get backed up,” warned Nora Duncan, AARP CT.
Officials in Connecticut are getting ready for the next round of the vaccine rollout. The state is straying from the CDC guidelines and doing an age-based distribution. It’s a decision that the federal government did leave up to states.
The CDC recommended that people 65 plus get vaccinated first, followed by people with certain chronic health conditions and frontline workers.
“Obviously, governors make different choices about the prioritization and the prioritization order, but we stand by the guidelines we recommended at a national level,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.
Gov. Lamont said the CDC’s guidelines were too broad and it would be too complex to target specific groups like those with chronic conditions.
“It represented almost half our adult population,” Lamont said. “We could’ve said everybody is a priority there.”
Essential workers and those with chronic conditions said they are disappointed that they are now looped in with everyone else. They are hoping the governor will reconsider.
Information about the state’s vaccine plan can be found here.
