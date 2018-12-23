CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- Last-minute shoppers are flooding parking lots and packing stores as Christmas nears.
Channel 3 spoke with shoppers at Clinton Crossing on Sunday who they said they’re checking off their holidays lists.
At the outlet mall in Clinton on Sunday, it seemed as if everyone made the nice list this year.
“We kind of knew what we wanted,” said shopper Gerald Malison. “So, we were kind of in and out and we’re done.”
It’s the final push before the big day.
The National Retail Federation reports shoppers said they plan to spend roughly a thousand dollars during the holiday, which is an uptick from last year.
“We had a little difficulty finding parking,” said shopper Keona Butler. “But it was fine. It wasn’t that many people here today.”
Some shoppers, however, told Channel 3 they were enjoying the time outside.
“Christmas shopping is done,” said shopper James Anderson. “Just looking around for myself and my wife who’s with me.
But, those still on the hunt, told Channel 3, they know the clock is ticking.
“Always stay calm and have a back-up plan that way even if you don’t get the first gift you wanted, you can always get the second if you have to,” advised Gerald Malison, Jr.
