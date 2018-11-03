With three days remaining until Election Day, the gubernatorial candidates are not wasting any time on the final weekend before the polls open.
All three of the candidates had packed schedules today across Connecticut.
Starting early and ending late, Democrat for governor, Ned Lamont stopped by a “Get Out the Vote” rally at a labor union in Hartford.
“Elections matter!” said Lamont, to an energized crowd. “We found that two years ago and you’re going to find out again.”
By noon, unaffiliated candidate for governor, Oz Griebel went table to table greeting voters at Muddy Waters Café in New London.
“Getting a chance to shake as many hands and answer as many questions as people want to ask us,” said Griebel when asked how he plans to rally citizens.
By dusk, Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski greeted the enthusiastic dinner crowd at Frankie’s in Waterbury.
“You want to have momentum at the right time,” explained Stefanowski to Channel 3. “I think we have it at the perfect time.”
Channel 3 spoke with voters who said they had their minds made up, as well as many voters who were undecided.
“I don’t know,” said East Hartford resident, Valdith McGann. “There’s so many things going on and I haven’t actually decided who I’m going to vote for so I’m still on the fence.”
Others, like Southington voter, Robin Ozga had her candidate in mind.
“I’m 57 years old, I’ve worked very hard, I’m middle class and I see where our state is at so I look at who’s the better candidate to make Connecticut good again,” said Ozga.
Bettering Connecticut is a promise all the candidates have made.
“I’m going to bring change. I’m going to get taxes down. I’m going to get this economy going. I’m going to use that money to invest in healthcare and education,” said Stefanowski.
But, Griebel said something similar.
“Vote for leadership that’s going to focus on the taxpayers on the residents and the employers not on which party is in charge. That’s the basic message,” said Griebel.
And, Lamont has the same things in mind.
“I’m going to be the guy that’s the champion for our towns and cities and reduce the property tax invest in education get this state growing again,” said Lamont.
But, one thing is for sure.
“Election Day anything can happen,” said McGann.
To check your voter registry and your exact polling place for Election Day, click here.
