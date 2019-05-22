NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven late Tuesday night.
The homicide was reported near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street around 11:30 p.m.
A number of investigators were still on the scene as of 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
The road is closed while police investigate.
Evidence markers were placed around the scene.
Officers were spotted taking photos and performing interviews with potential witnesses.
There's no word on any suspects.
No other details were released.
