NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire damaged an empty factory in New Haven late Monday night.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, the fire broke out in the building on Chapel Street.
When Channel 3 had arrived on the scene, crews had already knocked down the flames.
However, Eyewitness News cameras were able to see damage to the building.
Investigators said they're trying to figure out how the fire started.
