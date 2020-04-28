NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An early morning murder is under investigation in New Haven.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Congress Avenue near Cedar Street around midnight on Tuesday.
"An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," said Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven police. "Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the neighborhood."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
