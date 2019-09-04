NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday night in New Haven and another was stabbed.
The first shooting happened in the area of Chatham Street between Rowe and Ferry streets, just before 10 p.m.
A 23-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Nearly an hour later, a 41-year-old man was stabbed while in the area of Lloyd Street between Grand Avenue and Woolsey Street. He's reported to be in stable condition.
Just before 11:30 p.m., police were notified of two gunshot wound victims who walked into the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
They were reportedly shot while in the area of Kensington Street between Edgewood and Chapel streets.
It is unclear at this time if any of these incidents are related.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.