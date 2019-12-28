HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as an icy mix is expected to develop in some parts of the state Sunday night.
The icy mix may cause slippery travel Sunday night into Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch effective Sunday evening for Litchfield County, Hartford County, Tolland County and Windham County.
The mix is expected to start after 7 p.m. on Sunday, continuing into the Monday morning commute.
Sleet and freezing rain will be an issue mainly in northern-most parts of the state. Plain rain will fall in most of the state.
