HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as rain and ice are expected to develop in the state Sunday night.
Most of the state will see plain rain, but ice may develop in the northern-most parts of the state.
The ice may cause slippery travel Sunday night into Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Northern Litchfield County effective Sunday night to Tuesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued effective Sunday night to Tuesday morning for Southern Litchfield County, Hartford County, Tolland County and Windham County.
"There could be an upwards of a quarter inch, half inch or more accumulation of frozen rain, especially in the central part of northern Litchfield County," said meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Precipitation will start rolling through the state around 6 p.m. Sunday.
As the night progresses, most of the state will see plain rain, especially along the I-95, I-91, and I-84 corridors.
An expansion of frozen precipitation in parts of northeast Connecticut may develop in the morning hours Monday.
The northwest parts of the state will continue to see frozen precipitation throughout the day on Monday.
