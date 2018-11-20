WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The potential to push the snooze button and start school a bit later in West Hartford is up for a vote in West Hartford.
After more than a year of studying, debating and meeting, the vote is set for Tuesday night.
The proposal calls for delaying high schools by 40 minutes so classes can start at 8:10 a.m.
Middle school would start and end 20 minutes earlier.
Start times for elementary schools would be pushed back 10 minutes.
The main goal, according to advocates, is to give children more sleep, which would lead to a more productive day for their studies.
Guilford and Greenwich have implemented similar changes over the past few years.
The West Hartford Board of Education will be meeting and voting on the matter at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
