HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another bout of rain that arrived overnight is coming to an end.
A flash flood watch was in effect for most of the state. A flood watch was also in effect for Litchfield County on Friday.
However, meteorologist Mark Dixon said those alerts were in the process of expiring.
"The rain is in the process of winding down," Dixon said.
Rainfall totals were forecast to range from .5 to 1 inch with more reported in some spots.
The rain that fell earlier this week is what prompted Friday's flooding concerns.
Streams and rivers that were already running high, along with an already saturated ground, could have pushed water over the banks again.
Conditions, however, were improving as of the late morning hours.
"[Friday] afternoon will be cool and a bit breezy, with only partial clearing," Dixon said.
Temperatures should range from the upper-50s to mid-60s.
The clouds will continue to clear, which should leave a pretty good night for Friday night football games.
It'll be a bit cool though as low temps could reach the 40s overnight in some spots.
Then, the state should see a nice weekend.
"The weekend is still on track to feature brighter, dry, storm-free weather," Dixon said. "Temperatures trend cooler from Saturday to Sunday, it will certainly feel like autumn."
Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday.
More of the same should be in store for Sunday.
"Next week, we trend warmer and eventually unsettled," Dixon said.
